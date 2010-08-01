pxctoday

    MasterBlaster
    Jan 2003
    Davie, Fl
    52
    Yamaha 62t motor for sale $350

    Yamaha 62T\63U motor out of a running wave venture. Bought motor over a year ago cleaned it and painted for a conversion ski. Ended up going in a different direction. Motor has been stored inside in an air conditioning since I bought. I did run a compression check when I bought and it was fine. Will try to get current compression numbers (need a flywheel key). Comes as pictures with carbs. One of the pictures is from a boroscope - There is a number 01-827-06 63M stamped on one of the pistons. Because I have not run this motor, i have priced it accordingly. $350 + shipping.
    Current Ski's
    1994 750 SX
    1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650

    Prior Ski's

    1996 Wave Blaster
    1992 750 SX
    1990 550SX "limited race ski"
    1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski
    1982 550 - First year "old yellow"
    1979 440
