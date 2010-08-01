Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 62t motor for sale $350 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2003 Location Davie, Fl Age 52 Posts 507 Yamaha 62t motor for sale $350 Yamaha 62T\63U motor out of a running wave venture. Bought motor over a year ago cleaned it and painted for a conversion ski. Ended up going in a different direction. Motor has been stored inside in an air conditioning since I bought. I did run a compression check when I bought and it was fine. Will try to get current compression numbers (need a flywheel key). Comes as pictures with carbs. One of the pictures is from a boroscope - There is a number 01-827-06 63M stamped on one of the pistons. Because I have not run this motor, i have priced it accordingly. $350 + shipping. Attached Images DSC00382.JPG (6.66 MB, 18 views)

DSC00382.JPG (6.66 MB, 18 views) 160915_212825.jpg (164.5 KB, 16 views)

160915_212825.jpg (164.5 KB, 16 views) DSC00376.JPG (6.93 MB, 15 views)

DSC00376.JPG (6.93 MB, 15 views) DSC00377.JPG (7.01 MB, 13 views)

DSC00377.JPG (7.01 MB, 13 views) DSC00378.JPG (6.96 MB, 13 views)

DSC00378.JPG (6.96 MB, 13 views) DSC00380.JPG (7.09 MB, 13 views)

DSC00380.JPG (7.09 MB, 13 views) DSC00381.JPG (7.07 MB, 7 views)

DSC00381.JPG (7.07 MB, 7 views) DSC00383.JPG (7.10 MB, 6 views) Current Ski's

1994 750 SX

1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650



Prior Ski's



1996 Wave Blaster

1992 750 SX

1990 550SX "limited race ski"

1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski

1982 550 - First year "old yellow"

1979 440 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules