pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:13 PM #1
    adr888
    adr888 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    san diego
    Posts
    16

    750 to 650 electronics swap

    I'm sure this has been discussed before, however I am unable to find a thread with the answer I am looking for. What is the common ignition timing setting that is ran with the 650 electronics? From the factory the 750 is 13 BTDC, 650 is 17 BTDC. When running the 650 electronics in the 750, is common practice to run it at 13 degrees or closer to the 17 degrees that the 750 came set at? The extra bottom end would be nice, however retarding the ignition that much will create quite a bit more heat and I am worried that the pistons will be more susceptible to seizure.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:51 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,329

    Re: 750 to 650 electronics swap

    The 750 timing curve(s) are really lazy so I wouldn't even compare anything to them. If your running the 650 ignition, just advance the stator plate somewhere between stock and 3 degrees and you should be good to go.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:54 PM #3
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,122

    Re: 750 to 650 electronics swap

    it would pay to set the timing as per the 650 using a timing light , when i ran 650 electrics on a 750 i played it safe , reason being is the 650 CDI alters the timing as the motor revs and i was not 100% sure of the out come at high RPM .
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:23 PM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,329

    Re: 750 to 650 electronics swap

    Looks like 650 peaks at around 26 degrees at around 3800 RPM, then ramps down to 15 degrees starting around 6800 rpm
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. adr888

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 