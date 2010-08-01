Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 to 650 electronics swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location san diego Posts 16 750 to 650 electronics swap I'm sure this has been discussed before, however I am unable to find a thread with the answer I am looking for. What is the common ignition timing setting that is ran with the 650 electronics? From the factory the 750 is 13 BTDC, 650 is 17 BTDC. When running the 650 electronics in the 750, is common practice to run it at 13 degrees or closer to the 17 degrees that the 750 came set at? The extra bottom end would be nice, however retarding the ignition that much will create quite a bit more heat and I am worried that the pistons will be more susceptible to seizure. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,329 Re: 750 to 650 electronics swap The 750 timing curve(s) are really lazy so I wouldn't even compare anything to them. If your running the 650 ignition, just advance the stator plate somewhere between stock and 3 degrees and you should be good to go. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

it would pay to set the timing as per the 650 using a timing light , when i ran 650 electrics on a 750 i played it safe , reason being is the 650 CDI alters the timing as the motor revs and i was not 100% sure of the out come at high RPM .



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

Looks like 650 peaks at around 26 degrees at around 3800 RPM, then ramps down to 15 degrees starting around 6800 rpm

-95 750SXI

