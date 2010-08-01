I'm sure this has been discussed before, however I am unable to find a thread with the answer I am looking for. What is the common ignition timing setting that is ran with the 650 electronics? From the factory the 750 is 13 BTDC, 650 is 17 BTDC. When running the 650 electronics in the 750, is common practice to run it at 13 degrees or closer to the 17 degrees that the 750 came set at? The extra bottom end would be nice, however retarding the ignition that much will create quite a bit more heat and I am worried that the pistons will be more susceptible to seizure.