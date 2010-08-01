So I have a 1990 550SX with a piston port motor and I am looking to re-pitch my impeller to a variable pitch. I currently am running a Skat Track 15.5 straight pitch. I am looking for a strong bottom end and decent top end, so I am on the fence over a 13/16 or 13/18. Below are the mods I am currently running. Also I ride the ski on average at 4,000' elevation. Ski is running good just looking for more performance out of it. Will be looking into porting this winter. Below are my mods.

Stock head decked and re-shaped (175psi)
Cylinder decked
Coffman Half Pipe
Bad Bones Waterbox
Jetinetics Aluminum Flywheel
SBN44 Carb with Westcoast Flame Arrestor
Advanced Timing and rev limiter removed
Bored Nozzle
Jet Dynamics Top Loader & Westcoast Ride plate