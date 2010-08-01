Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550SX Impeller Re-Pitch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Gardnerville, NV Age 26 Posts 33 550SX Impeller Re-Pitch So I have a 1990 550SX with a piston port motor and I am looking to re-pitch my impeller to a variable pitch. I currently am running a Skat Track 15.5 straight pitch. I am looking for a strong bottom end and decent top end, so I am on the fence over a 13/16 or 13/18. Below are the mods I am currently running. Also I ride the ski on average at 4,000' elevation. Ski is running good just looking for more performance out of it. Will be looking into porting this winter. Below are my mods.



Stock head decked and re-shaped (175psi)

Cylinder decked

Coffman Half Pipe

Bad Bones Waterbox

Jetinetics Aluminum Flywheel

SBN44 Carb with Westcoast Flame Arrestor

Advanced Timing and rev limiter removed

Bored Nozzle

