Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Weak water spout stream #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 56 Posts 11 Weak water spout stream 2007 Fx/Ho has a much weaker water spout. There are no obstructions in the pathway and the hose isn't split.I don't feel any noticeable loss if performance and speed, yet the water spout is much weaker than it was.The ski has about 150 hours on it. Am I looking at a wear ring change?Thanks for any ideas or input. 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules