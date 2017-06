Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 oil line #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Posts 21 Ultra 150 oil line I have a 2000 ultra 150. We had a pretty bad storm last night so this morning I did what any normal person would do and went to go check on the love of my life. The main oil line from the oil pump to the tank broke. It's the original one from 2000 so I guess that's to be expected. I am going to replace all of the lines. What size lines do I need and is there any special precautions I should take or anything other than taking the old lines off and putting the new ones on? life isn't what's around the corner, it is the corner! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

