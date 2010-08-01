|
WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay
I'm looking for a Stopper relay for my JS550. Somehow two of them have failed on me recently. Thanks.
I dream skis
Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay
Got plenty , you can bypass , that's how I do my own 550 , like a dirt bike
Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay
Bypass so you have to hold down the stop button until it dies? My old JS400 was like that, became dangerous when I let others borrow it. It was usually on the beach before it died.
I dream skis
Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay
Correct on that , so then a stopper it is , have four loose ones
