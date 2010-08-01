Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 440 WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay I'm looking for a Stopper relay for my JS550. Somehow two of them have failed on me recently. Thanks. #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 560 Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay Got plenty , you can bypass , that's how I do my own 550 , like a dirt bike #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 440 Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay Bypass so you have to hold down the stop button until it dies? My old JS400 was like that, became dangerous when I let others borrow it. It was usually on the beach before it died. #4 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 560 Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay Correct on that , so then a stopper it is , have four loose ones Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Kansan, n-mod Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules