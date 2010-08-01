pxctoday

  Today, 11:26 AM #1
    n-mod
    n-mod is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    440

    WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay

    I'm looking for a Stopper relay for my JS550. Somehow two of them have failed on me recently. Thanks.
  Today, 11:46 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    560

    Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay

    Got plenty , you can bypass , that's how I do my own 550 , like a dirt bike
  Today, 12:04 PM #3
    n-mod
    n-mod is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    440

    Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay

    Bypass so you have to hold down the stop button until it dies? My old JS400 was like that, became dangerous when I let others borrow it. It was usually on the beach before it died.
  Today, 12:33 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    560

    Re: WTB: JS550 Stopper Relay

    Correct on that , so then a stopper it is , have four loose ones
