Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2008 fx sho water in oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 18 2008 fx sho water in oil I started my ski in front the house and it made a loud pop. So went to take it out and run it and it was running on limp mode. Shut it down and found water in the oil. I'm suspecting blown head gasket. Any suggestions. Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 18 Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil I'm also vacationing so what for another 4 days, what do I need to do to preserve motor etc. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,841 Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil Supercharged? R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 18 Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil Yes #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,841 Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil I would check the oil cooler first. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 18 Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil There's no oil in cylinders, but pulled the oil fill cap off and just a white paste in there. Originally I started it at the house and there was a loud pop that I never heard before, almost like a backfire. Then started it up and seemed fine, took it out and was on limp mode, that's when I found water in oil. What do I have to do to check the oil cooler. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) majbarron2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules