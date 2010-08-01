|
|
2008 fx sho water in oil
I started my ski in front the house and it made a loud pop. So went to take it out and run it and it was running on limp mode. Shut it down and found water in the oil. I'm suspecting blown head gasket. Any suggestions. Thanks
Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil
I'm also vacationing so what for another 4 days, what do I need to do to preserve motor etc.
Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil
Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil
Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil
I would check the oil cooler first.
Re: 2008 fx sho water in oil
There's no oil in cylinders, but pulled the oil fill cap off and just a white paste in there. Originally I started it at the house and there was a loud pop that I never heard before, almost like a backfire. Then started it up and seemed fine, took it out and was on limp mode, that's when I found water in oil. What do I have to do to check the oil cooler.
