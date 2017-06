Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Macsboost stage 2+ setup for sale $750 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location Stockton, CA Age 46 Posts 635 Macsboost stage 2+ setup for sale $750 Sold myR12X in stock form, now selling the goodies.

Macsboost stage 2 plus pump wedge.

Everything works exactly as it should. Impeller has one small nick, and I mean small.

$750 delivered.

Matt.ford191@yahoo.com



