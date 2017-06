Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Box of Ocean Pro Keihin Flame Arrestor Parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location South OC, CA Age 33 Posts 3,038 Box of Ocean Pro Keihin Flame Arrestor Parts Edit: Some parts are for Keihin carbs, others are for Mikunis



Keihin - $50 shipped to the lower 48 OBO, PP sent as gift



Mikuni - $30 shipped to the lower 48 OBO, PP sent as gift



$65 shipped for everything in the box seen in the pics.



Last edited by jetman624; Today at 03:42 AM .



'92 X2: Mostly stock, except for the 750



'91 X2: #718 #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location Buena Park, CA Age 31 Posts 71 Re: Box of Ocean Pro Keihin Flame Arrestor Parts I'll take one for mikuni 44



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location Buena Park, CA Age 31 Posts 71 Re: Box of Ocean Pro Keihin Flame Arrestor Parts Second thought, I'll just take the box.



