2002 Polaris Virage TX want start
I have a 2002 Polaris Virage TX. I bought it new in 2003 and it has never failed us until last year. My teenage sons took it out and sucked a rope into the impeller. They decided to flip the ski over in the water to get the rope out. They couldn't get the rope out so they brought it home. I tried to drain all the water, removed spark plugs & sprayed fogging oil in the cylinders and carbs and cranked it without the spark plugs. After that I installed the lanyard and tried to start and nothing happened. It will crank without the lanyard but will do nothing with the lanyard. I have tried to bypass the kill switch but nothing changed. Any ideas? Thanks
