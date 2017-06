Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Piston Size? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 35 Piston Size? Replacing the top end in my 650sx, and checked the bore with a set of calipers. The cylinder base seems to be around 75.4mm while the top is about 75.5mm



