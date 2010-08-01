Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx ocean pro ride plate styles #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 98 650sx ocean pro ride plate styles This plate came on my ski, looks to be about an inch longer than stock, but also kicks up at the rear. Were there racing and rec/surf styles?



IMG_2482.JPGIMG_2480.JPGIMG_2481.JPG



I've swapped it out for an OEM plate because the ski would porpoise any time you got to 3/4 throttle speeds. I hope it's not rider error, because I ride my other 650sx flat thru chop full throttle. Shimming didn't solve either.



Haven't riden ski yet with the OEM plate to confirm porpoise is gone of not. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules