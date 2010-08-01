This plate came on my ski, looks to be about an inch longer than stock, but also kicks up at the rear. Were there racing and rec/surf styles?

IMG_2482.JPGIMG_2480.JPGIMG_2481.JPG

I've swapped it out for an OEM plate because the ski would porpoise any time you got to 3/4 throttle speeds. I hope it's not rider error, because I ride my other 650sx flat thru chop full throttle. Shimming didn't solve either.

Haven't riden ski yet with the OEM plate to confirm porpoise is gone of not.