650sx ocean pro ride plate styles
This plate came on my ski, looks to be about an inch longer than stock, but also kicks up at the rear. Were there racing and rec/surf styles?
IMG_2482.JPGIMG_2480.JPGIMG_2481.JPG
I've swapped it out for an OEM plate because the ski would porpoise any time you got to 3/4 throttle speeds. I hope it's not rider error, because I ride my other 650sx flat thru chop full throttle. Shimming didn't solve either.
Haven't riden ski yet with the OEM plate to confirm porpoise is gone of not.
