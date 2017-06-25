Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawi 750 Super Sport XI...Fix it or Junk it? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 156 Kawi 750 Super Sport XI...Fix it or Junk it? Just got a cheap ski with the trailer. 96 Super Sport XI. Big pin green motor. Everything seems okay, runs on one cylinder. The rear cylinder has a huge slice out, no compression. Fixable, but 80 buck to bore it, and 175 for the top end rebuild kit.

The hull is in okay shape, but the paint and graphics are terrible.

I have 300 in the ski and trailer. I can just use the trailer and part out the ski, or fix it and use it. Just cant decide if its worth the money. Ill probably have 600 in it if its fixed.

Thoughts?20170625_185840.jpg20170625_185851.jpg20170625_185900.jpg20170625_185923.jpg Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



1989 JS300SX (for sale) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,243 Re: Kawi 750 Super Sport XI...Fix it or Junk it? Had one for a year or so before upgrading - They are relatively light 415lbs dry and with 80hp can be fun on relatively flat water - Once the water gets a little bumpy they turn into a bucking bronco due to being so short, 8ft. - I wouldn't own another.

