  Yesterday, 11:03 PM #1
    joshuabbrown
    joshuabbrown is offline
    Frequent Poster joshuabbrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Ga
    Age
    25
    Posts
    156

    Kawi 750 Super Sport XI...Fix it or Junk it?

    Just got a cheap ski with the trailer. 96 Super Sport XI. Big pin green motor. Everything seems okay, runs on one cylinder. The rear cylinder has a huge slice out, no compression. Fixable, but 80 buck to bore it, and 175 for the top end rebuild kit.
    The hull is in okay shape, but the paint and graphics are terrible.
    I have 300 in the ski and trailer. I can just use the trailer and part out the ski, or fix it and use it. Just cant decide if its worth the money. Ill probably have 600 in it if its fixed.
    Thoughts?20170625_185840.jpg20170625_185851.jpg20170625_185900.jpg20170625_185923.jpg
    Anyone in South GA, lets ride.

    The Fleet:
    1993 650 X2
    1990 JS550
    1986 JS550
    1989 JS300 (for sale)
    1989 JS300SX (for sale)
  Yesterday, 11:44 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,243

    Re: Kawi 750 Super Sport XI...Fix it or Junk it?

    Had one for a year or so before upgrading - They are relatively light 415lbs dry and with 80hp can be fun on relatively flat water - Once the water gets a little bumpy they turn into a bucking bronco due to being so short, 8ft. - I wouldn't own another.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
