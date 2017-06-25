Just got a cheap ski with the trailer. 96 Super Sport XI. Big pin green motor. Everything seems okay, runs on one cylinder. The rear cylinder has a huge slice out, no compression. Fixable, but 80 buck to bore it, and 175 for the top end rebuild kit.
The hull is in okay shape, but the paint and graphics are terrible.
I have 300 in the ski and trailer. I can just use the trailer and part out the ski, or fix it and use it. Just cant decide if its worth the money. Ill probably have 600 in it if its fixed.
Thoughts?20170625_185840.jpg20170625_185851.jpg20170625_185900.jpg20170625_185923.jpg