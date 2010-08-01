|
Honda Jet ski fuel tank replaced and now won't go passed 10mph.
Hi, everyone. I have a Honda jet ski (2007) and I got a notice that there was a recall on the fuel tank, so I took it in to have it replaced. Everything apparently went well. They didn't mention any problems but when I put it in the water it won't go passed 10mph. I have no idea what's going on. It was fine before I had the fuel tank replaced. Any ideas? Thanks in advance
