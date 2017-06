Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Good neoprene or NON SLIP Swim Trunks? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 538 Good neoprene or NON SLIP Swim Trunks? Title says it all... sick of slip sliding on the seat when I get the spray going.



I know neoprene life jacket sizing is kinda different (usually smaller) - is that the case with trunks too?



