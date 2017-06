Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First time hull repair 550 advice needed pics included #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 26 Posts 187 First time hull repair 550 advice needed pics included I'm repairing a crack underneath my 550, judging by the pictures have I sanded far enough? I no longer see the crack, but there is some rough area still. My question is do I need to keep sanding until its smooth and build it back up from there or is it ok judging by the picture? Thanks for any help. Attached Images IMG_4523.JPG (1.28 MB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

