Help with identifying blue keihin carb

I have a carb setup from a 650sx that may or may not be a Sudco. It does not have the stickers but everything else looks to be right. Any input would be appreciated and this will probably be up for sale soon with the manifold and spark arrestor.



IMG_2393.JPG (2.18 MB, 7 views) IMG_2394.JPG (1.85 MB, 7 views)

