Help with identifying blue keihin carb
I have a carb setup from a 650sx that may or may not be a Sudco. It does not have the stickers but everything else looks to be right. Any input would be appreciated and this will probably be up for sale soon with the manifold and spark arrestor.
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
Thats a 42mm. The 38mm has the bomb site.
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
I'm not sure I don't have a way to measure it right now
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
I saw that on another thread but does Sudco make a 42? Does the sudco name make any difference?!
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb
Keihin manufactures the carb but Sudco does the mods and internal work. Kind of like the work from Novi and Jetworks but for Mikuni carbs.
