  1. Yesterday, 09:05 PM #1
    Erikbell714
    Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    I have a carb setup from a 650sx that may or may not be a Sudco. It does not have the stickers but everything else looks to be right. Any input would be appreciated and this will probably be up for sale soon with the manifold and spark arrestor.
  2. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    Is the bottom bore 42mm?
  3. Yesterday, 09:26 PM #3
    jetskichad
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    Thats a 42mm. The 38mm has the bomb site.
  4. Yesterday, 09:32 PM #4
    Erikbell714
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    I'm not sure I don't have a way to measure it right now
  5. Yesterday, 09:33 PM #5
    Erikbell714
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    I saw that on another thread but does Sudco make a 42? Does the sudco name make any difference?!
  6. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #6
    Erikbell714
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    Thats a 42mm. The 38mm has the bomb site.
    ����
  7. Yesterday, 10:29 PM #7
    jetskichad
    Re: Help with identifying blue keihin carb

    Keihin manufactures the carb but Sudco does the mods and internal work. Kind of like the work from Novi and Jetworks but for Mikuni carbs.
