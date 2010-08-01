pxctoday

    Need help figuring out what motor I have

    I have a 91 js440 hull with a 550 motor in it. Ran great for a few trips and then decided to die out on me. Found that is was a broken wire from the stator is why the motor died on the lake and found it to be leaking water into the generator area. So before I was going to seal it all back up I was wondering if I should do the crank seals while I'm here. trouble is I don't know what year the motor is. I know it's not a 91 Bec i believe that would a Reed motor
    Let me know what you guys think. Or could it be a js440 lower with a 550 pistions and upper case?
