  Today, 04:47 PM #1
    Lorduss
    how to lube steering cable

    I don't notice any zerks, I pulled my pump out to inspect and the part of the steering cable that ends up at the pump and steering nozzle has a cracked boot/seal that prevents water from coming into the steering cable
    I have been searching and cant find the part without buying the cable, my cable is fine so im not going to go through the effort to replace
    would just keeping the cable lubed be ok? and on that note how the hell do I lube this thing?

    I do plan on a ocean trip, I don't sweat the fresh water in there but I know salt built up in there will give me problems
  Today, 05:21 PM #2
    restosud
    Re: how to lube steering cable

    the boots don't stop much of the water from coming in.you can either use a cable luber tool or just pop the upper boot off and let gravity draw the oil in.
  Today, 05:30 PM #3
    n-mod
    Re: how to lube steering cable

    I've heard of an interesting way to pressurize lube into the cable.

    Slide a hose over the steering cable all the way past the pivot knuckle.
    Hose clamp it.
    Fill hose with lube.
    Hose clamp compressed air hose on other end and apply pressure.

    This will push the lube through.
