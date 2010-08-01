Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: how to lube steering cable #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Lake tahoe Age 33 Posts 26 how to lube steering cable I don't notice any zerks, I pulled my pump out to inspect and the part of the steering cable that ends up at the pump and steering nozzle has a cracked boot/seal that prevents water from coming into the steering cable

I have been searching and cant find the part without buying the cable, my cable is fine so im not going to go through the effort to replace

would just keeping the cable lubed be ok? and on that note how the hell do I lube this thing?



the boots don't stop much of the water from coming in.you can either use a cable luber tool or just pop the upper boot off and let gravity draw the oil in.

I've heard of an interesting way to pressurize lube into the cable.



Slide a hose over the steering cable all the way past the pivot knuckle.

Hose clamp it.

Fill hose with lube.

Hose clamp compressed air hose on other end and apply pressure.



