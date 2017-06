Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 97.5 White Pipe Exhaust and Manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 31 Posts 69 951 97.5 White Pipe Exhaust and Manifold Selling a 97.5 white pipe for the 951 that came with my motor. The top was painted black. It's super clean I just ended up grabbing another pipe to run.



exhaust manifold

top pipe

bottom pipe



No clamp included.



$300 Last edited by digital sol; Today at 03:35 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 31 Posts 69 Re: 951 97.5 White Pipe Exhaust and Manifold Attachment 526065 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules