pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:35 PM #1
    Shawn Nance
    Shawn Nance is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Shawn Nance's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Lafayette TN
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4

    1993 Seadoo XP help....

    Have a question about my seadoo XP. I bought it for nearly nothing thinking the wear ring was bad and it was, however the impeller was also not in the greatest shape. I replaced the wear ring and reused the old impeller. Took it to the lake and the engine was running well, however when I first started to run the ski, the RPM's would shoot up and it would take a bit to plane out. When I give the ski gas, it would run at low RPM, and it would take awhile to get out of the water, often shooting the RPM's up. It was apparent that the ski would not throttle up all the way without "spinning" up the RPM's. After awhile of riding around at low throttle I said what the hell and opened it up and the ski took off. It seemed like the more I rode it, the less I had the RPM spiking problem, but it does still happen intermittently after running it on a tank of gas. My question is, do I need to go ahead and replace the impeller or is there a "break in" period after changing a wear ring, or did I perhaps do something wrong during reassembly. How perfect does a jetski impeller have to be? I know my boat can be pretty tore up and work ok.. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:41 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,320

    Re: 1993 Seadoo XP help....

    Impeller has to be in pretty nice shape to not have cavitation. Little dings are ok, but anything larger causes issues. A propeller and impeller/pump are 2 different animals. Sounds like your ski has some tuning issues as well, but no way to know for sure if the impeller is trash.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:33 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,218

    Re: 1993 Seadoo XP help....

    Put grease in the driveshaft bearing housing, see if it helps
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 