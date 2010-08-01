Have a question about my seadoo XP. I bought it for nearly nothing thinking the wear ring was bad and it was, however the impeller was also not in the greatest shape. I replaced the wear ring and reused the old impeller. Took it to the lake and the engine was running well, however when I first started to run the ski, the RPM's would shoot up and it would take a bit to plane out. When I give the ski gas, it would run at low RPM, and it would take awhile to get out of the water, often shooting the RPM's up. It was apparent that the ski would not throttle up all the way without "spinning" up the RPM's. After awhile of riding around at low throttle I said what the hell and opened it up and the ski took off. It seemed like the more I rode it, the less I had the RPM spiking problem, but it does still happen intermittently after running it on a tank of gas. My question is, do I need to go ahead and replace the impeller or is there a "break in" period after changing a wear ring, or did I perhaps do something wrong during reassembly. How perfect does a jetski impeller have to be? I know my boat can be pretty tore up and work ok.. Thanks