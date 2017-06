Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PTO Spec's Seadoo 650/657 & 717/720 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2012 Location Ames, IA Age 60 Posts 31 PTO Spec's Seadoo 650/657 & 717/720 Hello:



I'm looking for the Crank PTO Spec's for the 90's Seadoo 650/657 & 717/720? I don't have one or I would measure it myself. It's for a project not related to Jet Skies. I want to put one in a Skidoo 617/670 Case and adapt an RK400 Clutch too it.



The 717/720 is (82mm x 68mm) 718.5cc. It use's a Threaded PTO. The 650/657 (78mm x 68mm) 650.1cc does also. Do they use the same Crank, with maybe different Rods?

All the thread sizes are the same the PTO flywheel weights are different, the 587 uses the lightest PTO and the 717 uses the heaviest. All three engines use different crankshafts and different rods.



Bill Oneil can possibly tell you what parts might interchange between the SKI DOO and SEADOO engines

