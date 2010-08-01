Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First time PWC owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Cape Coral, Florida Posts 1 First time PWC owner Good day to all.

Purchased a 1994 Yamaha Wave Raider 62T engine used in fresh water. After replacing starter switch on handle bar, a gas cap and oil cap, also a drain plug on the port side.

I am happy to report 145 psi on both cylinders compression. And after a brief sea trial the ski runs awesome. Unbelievable, but the liquid display still works.

Now, I have to learn how to ride it better in turns and such. At 225 lbs. she likes to roll. lol

