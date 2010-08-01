|
|
-
First time PWC owner
Good day to all.
Purchased a 1994 Yamaha Wave Raider 62T engine used in fresh water. After replacing starter switch on handle bar, a gas cap and oil cap, also a drain plug on the port side.
I am happy to report 145 psi on both cylinders compression. And after a brief sea trial the ski runs awesome. Unbelievable, but the liquid display still works.
Now, I have to learn how to ride it better in turns and such. At 225 lbs. she likes to roll. lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules