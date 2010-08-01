Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 07 fx140 charging system #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2013 Location United States Age 67 Posts 3 07 fx140 charging system my grand daughters 2007 fx140 has a charging issue.(the following has happen on multiple occasions) ran it for an hour saturday and when i cut it off and tryed to restart the battery was almost dead. after getting it towed and home i charged the battery and it started right up and ran fine. checked the output at the battery while running and was reading between 13 and 14.5 volts depending on rpm. checked all connections and ground and are sound, even added a ground just in case. is it possible the rectifier could break down when it gets hot? battery test good, plus have swapped out. did not get a low voltage warning from the Instrument panel. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

