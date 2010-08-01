I put my JS-550 back in the water after a complete rebuild, including shaft bearings.
Pulled strong and I did a loop around the area and jumped one wake. I noticed it seemed to be lacking RPM on top, but I assumed it was because I did not advance the timing. I just lined up the mark with the case mark.
I shut it down and waited for some boat traffic while resting on a sand bar. When I started it back up I had terrible cavitation. Took me a good 10-15 seconds to get up on a plane. I checked for weeds in the pump grate, and felt around for gaps in the silicone around the pump. All good. Tried again, same thing. I headed into shore and pulled the hood to find my engine overheated, bay half full of water, and my exhaust manifold loose with 3 bolts missing.
First problem, what the heck caused the bolts to vibrate loose!? Maybe one was loose and exhaust pressure blew out the exhaust gasket which caused the others to become loose as the gasket disintegrated.
Seems impossible to me, but is it possible for exhaust gas to be forced back into the cooling system and out the pump and cause cavitation? Can't see how this could happen since the intake is after the prop.
I also found my throttle cable loose.
Wondering now what's causing things to vibrate loose. I didn't feel any terrible vibration it ran great.
Thanks