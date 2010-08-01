Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (2) Yamaha 650 powered Eckler Jet-N-Sprays (1 near mint, 1 good condition) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Winston Salem, NC Age 43 Posts 32 (2) Yamaha 650 powered Eckler Jet-N-Sprays (1 near mint, 1 good condition) IMG_0219.JPGIMG_0220.JPGIMG_0221.JPGIMG_0226.JPGIMG_0222.JPG I just purchased a pair of Eckler Jet-N-Spays this weekend. One is in excellent condition. The other is in good shape. My wife already hinted that she doesn't like them even though she hasn't rode one yet. I'd need to fabricate a boat trailer to haul both at the same time. I'm considering selling them to keep my wife happy. So here's a description of each:



'93 650 w/ 144 mm pump in excellent condition. Even 150psi in each cylinder. Fires up instantly and runs great. It has running lights, Bimini top, rear boarding step, auto fire extinguisher, and deep scoop intake grate. Steeering and reverse work smoothly and flawlessly. Rear dump tubes seem to be in great shape. The lights, blower and fuel gauge not operating. I haven't had time to check fuses or investigate further. I don't think you'll find a cleaner boat around. I'm really tempted to keep this for me and my son to go on short fishing trips. Pictures speak for themselves. $3750 with trailer.



'96 XTC 701 with factory new Yamaha 650 with 144mm pump. It has running lights, horn, rear tailgate, deep scoop intake grate. Perfect 155psi even compression in each cylinder. It starts easily and generally runs good but will occasionally bog when junk in fuel system stirs up. I haven't had a chance to clean the fuel system and change fuel lines. Lights, blower, bilge, horn all work. All seats in great condition. Overall good shape but not as pretty as the other. $2500/obo with galvanized trailer.



I'll make a package deal on both. Located in Winston Salem, NC (about 1hr north of Charlotte). Last edited by Mully74; Today at 10:33 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules