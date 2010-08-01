|
|
-
Various Seadoo Parts Needed
Im looking for the following parts:
1. 1995 seadoo xp 800 or 1995 seadoo 717 trim rod. Not trim moulding but the actual trim rod.
2. 1997 seadop gtx gauge set or complete 1997 seadoo gtx hood with gauge (hood must be green, silver, or black).
3. 1995 seadoo xp 800 trim gauge
4. Vts trim motor
5. 1997 seadoo gsx 787 multi function gauge, speedometer (if good price) and carb arm
