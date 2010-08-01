Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Various Seadoo Parts Needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location Woodstock, Ga Posts 109 Various Seadoo Parts Needed



Im looking for the following parts:



1. 1995 seadoo xp 800 or 1995 seadoo 717 trim rod. Not trim moulding but the actual trim rod.





2. 1997 seadop gtx gauge set or complete 1997 seadoo gtx hood with gauge (hood must be green, silver, or black).





3. 1995 seadoo xp 800 trim gauge





4. Vts trim motor





5. 1997 seadoo gsx 787 multi function gauge, speedometer (if good price) and carb arm Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules