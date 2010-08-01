Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 yamaha waverunner III gp top end rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location louisville Age 58 Posts 2 1994 yamaha waverunner III gp top end rebuild Hi guys

So my son ran my 1994 yamaha out of oil. Cooked the rings, so I did a top end rebuild. Honed the cylinder, thought I had it back together right. The ski will start fine, but bog down under load. I checked the compression and I am getting 120 on the front and 150lbs on the back. Should I tear it down and start again? WRA700S, it was a fun little project but I think I screwed something up. Any suggestions? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) chipconstant Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules