1994 yamaha waverunner III gp top end rebuild
Hi guys
So my son ran my 1994 yamaha out of oil. Cooked the rings, so I did a top end rebuild. Honed the cylinder, thought I had it back together right. The ski will start fine, but bog down under load. I checked the compression and I am getting 120 on the front and 150lbs on the back. Should I tear it down and start again? WRA700S, it was a fun little project but I think I screwed something up. Any suggestions?
