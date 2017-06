Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My first PWC :) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location arkansas Posts 1 My first PWC :) I just bought my first PWC! its an old Polaris 96 SL 780 I got on the cheap. Luckily it runs great, scary fast. I found an owners manual at the local Polaris dealer. Does and one have an electrical schematic? The MFD is inop and I want to look at probable causes. Also any sources for maintenance parts like oil filters etc is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules