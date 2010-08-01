Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Steering adjustment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 18 Steering adjustment I noticed when out on the water that I have to really try and keep my waveraider going straight. When I got home i noticed the nozzle is just a little off center compared to the handlebars being straight. I looked up in the shop manual and it says to measure the nozzle when at full lock for left and right then move the adjust until they measurement is the same. I want to make sure my measurement is correct. The whole nozzle can be shifted left or right as if there is play in it. I will try to get a video of this. It appears to be tight just moves. How exactly should I measure this thing at full lock? Also does having the nozzle centered dead on make a huge difference? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

