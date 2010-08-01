Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: xlt1200 fuel issue?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location South jersey Age 28 Posts 14 xlt1200 fuel issue?? xlt1200 with 50 hours. had cyl rebuild in december of this past year. Receipt says carbs were rebuilt.



Ive had ski out two times only this season. Both times, it ran fine for about 10-15 mins and then all of the sudden it started getting boggy and wouldnt go over like 20 mph. sometimes when playing with throttle, i would get some spurts of speed. Return to ramp, pull ski out of water, fire and rev it a few times, and the bogs would clear out and it would rev fine. Checked plugs. CYL 1 and 2 plugs white with no color, cyl 3 plug looks good. For some reason, after riding for a little bit, the first two cyls stop getting fuel.



Is there a way to test fuel system? Or should I just pull all the lines and make sure no obstructions or clogs? I just pulled carbs out last night, so I will be going through them tonight to make sure they were actually rebuilt by this shop. Was thinking about just replacing all fuel lines anyway. already did oil lines.



ski has d plate, so not a cat issue. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules