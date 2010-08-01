Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '95 WRIII with 61X...BACKFIRE???! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 37 Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 '95 WRIII with 61X...BACKFIRE???! Hello. I bought a 1995 WRIII GP with original 61X motor. The guy I bought it from said that he had some carb issues and after it backfired and shot a fireball out of the "airbox," it cracked he was done with it. Got it home at night and the airbox seemed in great shape with no cracks. It was dark so ran spark test (good), and decided to fire. Sure enough after starting fluid in the actual airbox it backfired something fierce. After further inspection, I found the water box was cracked and looked like it blew up. My question is, is the broken waterbox enough to get the motor to backfire alone? Deeper issues? I plan on doing a carb rebuild and ordered a performance waterbox....any technical help would be great. I appreciate all you knowledgeable fanatics! Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,415 Re: '95 WRIII with 61X...BACKFIRE???! Sounds like your timing is off.



Check the flywheel for a sheared key. Could be a loose stator plate, or more likely a bad CDI.

