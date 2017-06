Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 701 wave raider question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 16 1995 701 wave raider question I have a 1995 701 wave raider . Each hole has 154 compression it starts up every time and runs fine. When I put it in the water it goes fine in a straight line. But when I turn left or right it's at a loss of power . When it's out of the water and I rev it up and turn the bars it sounds fine . Also what should a stock 701 top speed be? I'm only hitting like 43mph Thanks guys Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mgoheen Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

