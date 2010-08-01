|
|
-
Jet Ski Restore - What Paint?
I've got a js550 I want to sand down and paint this fall. Just wondering what you guys have had the best luck with paint or gelcoat? Any specific durable paint? I'm planning to do the bottom black and hood green.
Thanks!
Andrew
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Jet Ski Restore - What Paint?
I used the laquer sold at Oreillys Auto shops known as Dupli-color Paint Shop, followed by a lot of clear by the same make. Its been a year or so & still looks really good.
Good luck!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules