pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:54 AM #1
    MaineJS550
    MaineJS550 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    26
    Posts
    17

    Jet Ski Restore - What Paint?

    I've got a js550 I want to sand down and paint this fall. Just wondering what you guys have had the best luck with paint or gelcoat? Any specific durable paint? I'm planning to do the bottom black and hood green.

    Thanks!

    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:13 AM #2
    AirJunky
    AirJunky is offline
    PWCToday Regular AirJunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Liberty Lake, WA
    Posts
    140

    Re: Jet Ski Restore - What Paint?

    I used the laquer sold at Oreillys Auto shops known as Dupli-color Paint Shop, followed by a lot of clear by the same make. Its been a year or so & still looks really good.
    Good luck!
    -
    Bill

    My JS550 build    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 