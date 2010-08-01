Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jet Ski Restore - What Paint? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 17 Jet Ski Restore - What Paint? I've got a js550 I want to sand down and paint this fall. Just wondering what you guys have had the best luck with paint or gelcoat? Any specific durable paint? I'm planning to do the bottom black and hood green.



Thanks!



Andrew #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 140 Re: Jet Ski Restore - What Paint? I used the laquer sold at Oreillys Auto shops known as Dupli-color Paint Shop, followed by a lot of clear by the same make. Its been a year or so & still looks really good.

Good luck!

Bill



