650sx won't run after it gets warm Electrical is good, it's picking up fuel and running until it is warm then seems to stop getting fuel. My only guess is maybe reeds and possibly doing a new gasket kit. Motor is all stock. It ran fine and started no problem for a couple summers then all of a sudden it's having this issue so I can't imagine what it would be.





Re: 650sx won't run after it gets warm i was told my 650 was doing that from the guy i bought it off of, he said he would ride it or warm it up and it would just die. it ended up being a crack in the cylinder sleeve i think the crack would expand when it got hot. you could try to do a compression check while the motor is hot ?

87' 650sx

86' JS300

Zxi 1100

Stx 1100 D.I.

Kx250f

