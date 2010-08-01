For service appointments email George: solmar.service@gmail.com
Join the #1 personal watercraft club on the West Coast.
WCWCC website: http://wcwcc.com/join
George, a series of instructional how to video tutorials demonstrates the process of how to remove and replace the jet pumps with IBR gates.
In this episode George will be removing the impeller from the Jet pump assembly on a Sea-Doo RXT 300.
Impros is a Personal Watercraft Impeller Repair and modification service.
Skat Track 15/18
http://impros.com/store/
Please leave your comments below and let us know how we are doing.
ADVENTURE AWAITS!
http://wcwcc.com
#jetski
https://youtu.be/fGz8lvF4weU