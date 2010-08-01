Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Diego Posts 495 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help So my friend has a 2006 RXT that was completely rebuilt and only had like 40 hours on it. He took it out and let a friend ride it....big mistake. This guy beached it and rather than shutting off the motor he threw it in reverse and gunned it off the beach and sucked up all sorts of rocks and sand.



After that, it went into limp home mode. The motor runs but sounds like a car that theew a rod or a dryer with rocks in it. I am trying to help him diagnose the problem but Im not too familiar with turbo motors.



2000 GP1200R (sold) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,836 Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help I'd say start by pulling the pump off and inspecting the jet pump, impeller and the immediate area for damage.





Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,836 Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help Is this an open or closed loop cooling system?





Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,831 Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help Both, the exhaust is still cooled by the jet pump. Engine is closed loop How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





