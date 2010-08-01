So my friend has a 2006 RXT that was completely rebuilt and only had like 40 hours on it. He took it out and let a friend ride it....big mistake. This guy beached it and rather than shutting off the motor he threw it in reverse and gunned it off the beach and sucked up all sorts of rocks and sand.
After that, it went into limp home mode. The motor runs but sounds like a car that theew a rod or a dryer with rocks in it. I am trying to help him diagnose the problem but Im not too familiar with turbo motors.
Can anyone give some advice?