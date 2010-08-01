pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:29 PM #1
    jd21476
    2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help

    So my friend has a 2006 RXT that was completely rebuilt and only had like 40 hours on it. He took it out and let a friend ride it....big mistake. This guy beached it and rather than shutting off the motor he threw it in reverse and gunned it off the beach and sucked up all sorts of rocks and sand.

    After that, it went into limp home mode. The motor runs but sounds like a car that theew a rod or a dryer with rocks in it. I am trying to help him diagnose the problem but Im not too familiar with turbo motors.

    Can anyone give some advice?
  Yesterday, 11:54 PM #2
    Cliff
    Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help

    I'd say start by pulling the pump off and inspecting the jet pump, impeller and the immediate area for damage.


  Yesterday, 11:55 PM #3
    Cliff
    Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help

    Is this an open or closed loop cooling system?


  Today, 12:16 AM #4
    kcr357
    Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help

    Both, the exhaust is still cooled by the jet pump. Engine is closed loop
  Today, 12:53 AM #5
    jd21476
    Re: 2006 RXT clanks and rattles....help

    Quote Originally Posted by kcr357 View Post
    Both, the exhaust is still cooled by the jet pump. Engine is closed loop
    So being a closed loop then nothing got in the engine. Could it be something in the turbo?
