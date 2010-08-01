For service appointments email George: solmar.service@gmail.com
George, a series of instructional how to video tutorials demonstrates the process of how to remove and replace the jet pumps with IBR gates.
In this episode George will be removing the IBR gate and the Jet pump on a Sea-Doo RXT 300.
