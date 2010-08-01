Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 spx cranks very slow, won't start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2008 Location Ohio Age 35 Posts 110 95 spx cranks very slow, won't start My 95 spx cranks very slow and can't get enough movement to start. It doesn't seem to get weaker so I think the battery is good. I have a feeling my shaft bearing is basically toast. Anyone been through this before? Suggestions? Last edited by Soundturneddown; Today at 08:27 PM . Reason: Better descriptions

06 vx deluxe

95 SXi

96 Sj

