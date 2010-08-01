|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
95 spx cranks very slow, won't start
My 95 spx cranks very slow and can't get enough movement to start. It doesn't seem to get weaker so I think the battery is good. I have a feeling my shaft bearing is basically toast. Anyone been through this before? Suggestions?
Last edited by Soundturneddown; Today at 08:27 PM.
Reason: Better descriptions
95 spx
06 vx deluxe
95 SXi
96 Sj
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules