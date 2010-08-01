pxctoday

  Today, 08:25 PM
    Soundturneddown
    95 spx cranks very slow, won't start

    My 95 spx cranks very slow and can't get enough movement to start. It doesn't seem to get weaker so I think the battery is good. I have a feeling my shaft bearing is basically toast. Anyone been through this before? Suggestions?
