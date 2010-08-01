Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Yamaha XL800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Tennessee Age 33 Posts 1 2001 Yamaha XL800 Help! Replaced impeller and housing to fix a bad cavitation issue. The cavitation is fixed but now the top speed has dropped from 50 mph to 45mph. The RPM's at wot are around 6250 and the engine surges like it has more but it's intermittent. I got a JSP housing with plastic wear ring and what I think is a factory pitch impeller from the impeller store. Last edited by MapeDogg; Today at 08:41 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 98 Re: 2001 Yamaha XL800 what was your wot rpm prior to replacing the impeller? what brand and pitch was the impeller? should be stamped on impeller or on the box. factory should have 13.4 pitch. solas concord for it yf-cd 11/14. witch is an 11/14 pitch. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Dave in DE Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules