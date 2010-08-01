pxctoday

  Today, 08:24 PM #1
    MapeDogg
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    2001 Yamaha XL800

    Help! Replaced impeller and housing to fix a bad cavitation issue. The cavitation is fixed but now the top speed has dropped from 50 mph to 45mph. The RPM's at wot are around 6250 and the engine surges like it has more but it's intermittent. I got a JSP housing with plastic wear ring and what I think is a factory pitch impeller from the impeller store.
  Today, 11:17 PM #2
    Dave in DE
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    98

    Re: 2001 Yamaha XL800

    what was your wot rpm prior to replacing the impeller? what brand and pitch was the impeller? should be stamped on impeller or on the box. factory should have 13.4 pitch. solas concord for it yf-cd 11/14. witch is an 11/14 pitch.
