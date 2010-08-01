Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550 wont start when warm #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 54 550 wont start when warm The motor fires right up when primer is used on a cold start. Idles fine all the time. Runs great all the time. If you turn the motor off after a run, it will start, if you do not hesitate more then 15 seconds. After that you must wait over an hour until it might start. Sometimes will sputter start after about 30 minutes of sitting.



Here is the setup. 550 PP, mild port job, milled head, 38BN, full pipe, dual cooling, gutted stock water box, full motor rebuild(seals for full circle crank and new pistons/bore and hone)



Yes carb has just been rebuilt. Everything replaced including needle and seat. Everything except needle adjustment screws. They looked to be in good condition.



Time to upgrade to late model BN44? My fuel filter might have too much volume?(automotive style) Last edited by Kansan; Today at 08:23 PM . '79 JS440(550 swap) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location US Posts 6 Re: 550 wont start when warm Are your plugs wet after you crank for a while? After running it open the throttle and look in the carb. If you have a leaky needle valve you will see fuel seeping in the manifold and it will have a puddle of fuel down there.



That was my main issue. So I switched to a sbn 38 after weeks of troubleshooting.



Could also be weak spark when warm.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473723



Sent from my E5823 using Tapatalk Last edited by quintonvincent; Today at 09:16 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 54 Re: 550 wont start when warm Thanks for the link to one of Bills very informative posts. I'll try that next time I'm on the water. I have been debating getting an SBN carb. How do you like the 38SBN? My motor runs great with my 38BN so I don't see how the 44SBN would be much of an advantage over the 38SBN. '79 JS440(550 swap) #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location US Posts 6 Re: 550 wont start when warm I run a 440 motor but the sbn is easier to tune and the needle and seat seal way better. I think from the higher pop off pressure and Vinton tipped needle. The initial start for the day can take a while if you don't have a primer but other than that it's awesome.



