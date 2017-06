Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 GTS running on hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location the 'ville, kentucky Age 73 Posts 100 97 GTS running on hose do you hook up to the in or out on head #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,833 Re: 97 GTS running on hose Right from the manual:





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location the 'ville, kentucky Age 73 Posts 100 Re: 97 GTS running on hose I don't have a fitting spigot---so does it go to the out on the head Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) nibroc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules