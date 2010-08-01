Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 Waverunner 760GP - No Crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Minneapolis Age 35 Posts 1 97 Waverunner 760GP - No Crank Trying to troubleshoot why my Waverunner 760 stopped cranking. The battery is good and I occasionally hear a clicking noise when hitting the "start" button.



Waverunner.jpg



When I push the "start" button the other terminal post does not receive 12v as I believe it should. I also cannot get it to crank by jumping these 2 posts. The other strange thing is that when I hit the "start" button, the other post that is receiving 12v will slowly decrease down to about 2-3v until I let go of the "start" button, then it will climb back up to 12v.



