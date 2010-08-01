|
|
-
97 Waverunner 760GP - No Crank
Trying to troubleshoot why my Waverunner 760 stopped cranking. The battery is good and I occasionally hear a clicking noise when hitting the "start" button.
Waverunner.jpg
When I push the "start" button the other terminal post does not receive 12v as I believe it should. I also cannot get it to crank by jumping these 2 posts. The other strange thing is that when I hit the "start" button, the other post that is receiving 12v will slowly decrease down to about 2-3v until I let go of the "start" button, then it will climb back up to 12v.
Does this sound like a bad relay? Or possibly a bad ground somewhere?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules