Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: running 97 GTS on hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location the 'ville, kentucky Age 73 Posts 97 running 97 GTS on hose do you use the in or out on the head?...sorry I forgot #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,530 Re: running 97 GTS on hose Either will work if your pulling a hose off the head.



Normally its on the exit,to flush backwards.

