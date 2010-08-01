pxctoday

  Today, 02:40 PM #1
    gyotar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Fort McMurray
    Posts
    16

    800SXR Taking on Water

    Hi All,

    I've been leaking since last season. I've filled up the hull to the bottom of the E Box and nothing comes out. Only leaks when in the water. Can't see where it's coming in from.

    Its not the hood seals as the water can be seen flowing in calm water with the hood off, engine off.

    I dont think it's the through hull bearing as it was totally submerged when the hull was filled and not a drop on the exterior.

    Stock bilge or tail exhaust pipe/waterbox? Any help would be appreciated!
  Today, 03:17 PM #2
    Texan32
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    38
    Posts
    3

    Re: 800SXR Taking on Water

    the difference in water pressure (inside the hull vs. outside the hull) may be why you cant see a leak when u fill it with water. When you fill the hull, it could be pressing on a seal causing it to work correctly.
