Driveshaft End Play Question (cavation)
I'm having problems with cavation on my recently bought 1999 GSX-L. The preload on the carbon ring bellows was very low, about 1/8 inch.
The drive shaft slides forward and back 5/16 of an inch with the new end bumpers on the ends of the driveshaft.
Is this endplay normal or should the driveshaft fit tight between the PTO and the impeller?
