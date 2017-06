Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Recommendations for a starter on a 650 x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Connecticut Posts 96 Recommendations for a starter on a 650 x2 I am in the market for a new starter on my 650 Kawasaki x2. Where do you guys recommend purchasing a good quality starter?



Get a OEM even used OEM is better than aftermarket.

