Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Setting idle RPM #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 17 Setting idle RPM How does everyone set their Idle RPM on their WaveRaider? The service manual I have mentions a tach that should be used. Thoughts?



http://www.tooldiscounter.com/ItemDi...vAshoC5MTw_wcB Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules