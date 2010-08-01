I recently picked up a 91 superjet and it runs great, only problem is it fills up with water.
The first time i took it out I rode it for a good 15 minutes then it slowed down and died. The entire engine compartment was full of water.
The hull seems to be in good condition and I also just replaced the hood seal.
Yesterday I took it back out to the lake to try and figure out where the water was coming in from. I can tell it's filling with water but couldn't see where it was coming from.
Any ideas of how I can track down this down?