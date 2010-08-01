pxctoday

    91 superjet filling with water.

    I recently picked up a 91 superjet and it runs great, only problem is it fills up with water.

    The first time i took it out I rode it for a good 15 minutes then it slowed down and died. The entire engine compartment was full of water.

    The hull seems to be in good condition and I also just replaced the hood seal.

    Yesterday I took it back out to the lake to try and figure out where the water was coming in from. I can tell it's filling with water but couldn't see where it was coming from.

    Any ideas of how I can track down this down?
    Re: 91 superjet filling with water.

    Probably Midshaft Assembly is leaking.

    Maybe loose or disconnected cooling hose.

    Check vacuum bilge system or electric bilge for proper set-up. Both systems should have a tall "gooseneck" in them to prevent back flow.
    Re: 91 superjet filling with water.

    Fill the engine compartment with water on the trailer and see where it flows out from? Make sure to clean engine bay and all that afterwords so you don't get any rust
