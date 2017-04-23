pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:37 AM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,441
    Blog Entries
    5

    BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018

    20170423_152449.jpg20170623_133145.jpg20170623_133117.jpg20170623_133109.jpg20170623_133059.jpg20170623_133047.jpg20170623_133036.jpg20170623_133031.jpg20170423_152430.jpg20170423_152442.jpg20170624_123025.jpg

    Quick background. Since 2012, the Badgerland Jet Pilots have restored and awarded 5 different prize skis as part of our charity efforts. Since our beginning, we have been supporting the CWCAC Food Pantry in Central Wisconsin, and our 2017 donation has put us past the $20,000 mark, thus far. The first 5 skis we've done have been a Kawi 650SX, Kawi 300SX, 650 Super Jet, 701 Super Jet, and 701 Waveblaster.

    Flash forward. So, Robin at Rhaas Products has been one of our greatest and most loyal and generous sponsors. He's stuck with us from day 1, and always loads us up with awesome goodies. Robin and I have talked about doing a conversion ski in the past, but the pieces just never quite fell into place. Well, it looks like this time that everything is aligning nicely. I recently picked up this 1986 JS300 in original condition, with no spark. So the 300 motor is now gone, and she is getting one of my spare yami 701 motors installed. Robin is donating his Yamaha conversion kit AND his 750 Kawasaki pump kit. The JS we are starting with is just a little dirty, but incredibly solid, and from what I can see and have learned about the history of this ski, it was never even registered. Several of our BJP club members have already stepped up and donated lots of parts. Mitch K: x2 driveshaft, Blacktip turf, pole bushings, pole spring, prop, and I think a couple other things I'm forgetting right now. Barry S: a very mint 750 pump and brand new finger throttle. I'm providing the motor/electrics, straight handlebars/grips, oddsNends, and a little bit of the labor .

    Why "JS701 Sleepersaki"? Well, people who know me and my skis know that of all my SJs, my 2 primary rec skis are my original Sleeperjet and Sleeperjet 2.0. Both are 1990 SNs with minty original graphics. Both, to the untrained eye, look like your average turd 650 SNs, but underneath are far from that. I love all stand-ups, but there is a special place in my heart for skis that look original and "turdy" from the 80s/90s, yet can rip better than newer OEM skis. Just my thing, I guess. So, the plan is to keep this next prize ski looking as JS300ish as possible on the outside, but FAR from that on the inside. If you're interested in winning this ski, it will be awarded at our primary freeride event next year = Jet Blast 2018 (more on that event as the details are finalized).

    The pictures in this first post are to basically document the starting point for Sleepersaki. The plan will be to photograph and document the complete build process of this ski. Two main reasons for this: 1) So the eventual winner of Sleepersaki can see exactly what was done to build it, and 2) So anyone else thinking about building one of these conversion skis can see the entire process and the result.

    This is gonna be fun.
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:45 AM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:53 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,441
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018

    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Default.asp

    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Product...=550%2D701conv

    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Product...ode=550750pump


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:05 AM #3
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,119

    Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018

    Looking forward to following this build.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)

  1. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 