Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,441 Blog Entries 5 BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018 20170423_152449.jpg20170623_133145.jpg20170623_133117.jpg20170623_133109.jpg20170623_133059.jpg20170623_133047.jpg20170623_133036.jpg20170623_133031.jpg20170423_152430.jpg20170423_152442.jpg20170624_123025.jpg



Quick background. Since 2012, the Badgerland Jet Pilots have restored and awarded 5 different prize skis as part of our charity efforts. Since our beginning, we have been supporting the CWCAC Food Pantry in Central Wisconsin, and our 2017 donation has put us past the $20,000 mark, thus far. The first 5 skis we've done have been a Kawi 650SX, Kawi 300SX, 650 Super Jet, 701 Super Jet, and 701 Waveblaster.



Flash forward. So, Robin at Rhaas Products has been one of our greatest and most loyal and generous sponsors. He's stuck with us from day 1, and always loads us up with awesome goodies. Robin and I have talked about doing a conversion ski in the past, but the pieces just never quite fell into place. Well, it looks like this time that everything is aligning nicely. I recently picked up this 1986 JS300 in original condition, with no spark. So the 300 motor is now gone, and she is getting one of my spare yami 701 motors installed. Robin is donating his Yamaha conversion kit AND his 750 Kawasaki pump kit. The JS we are starting with is just a little dirty, but incredibly solid, and from what I can see and have learned about the history of this ski, it was never even registered. Several of our BJP club members have already stepped up and donated lots of parts. Mitch K: x2 driveshaft, Blacktip turf, pole bushings, pole spring, prop, and I think a couple other things I'm forgetting right now. Barry S: a very mint 750 pump and brand new finger throttle. I'm providing the motor/electrics, straight handlebars/grips, oddsNends, and a little bit of the labor .



Why "JS701 Sleepersaki"? Well, people who know me and my skis know that of all my SJs, my 2 primary rec skis are my original Sleeperjet and Sleeperjet 2.0. Both are 1990 SNs with minty original graphics. Both, to the untrained eye, look like your average turd 650 SNs, but underneath are far from that. I love all stand-ups, but there is a special place in my heart for skis that look original and "turdy" from the 80s/90s, yet can rip better than newer OEM skis. Just my thing, I guess. So, the plan is to keep this next prize ski looking as JS300ish as possible on the outside, but FAR from that on the inside. If you're interested in winning this ski, it will be awarded at our primary freeride event next year = Jet Blast 2018 (more on that event as the details are finalized).



The pictures in this first post are to basically document the starting point for Sleepersaki. The plan will be to photograph and document the complete build process of this ski. Two main reasons for this: 1) So the eventual winner of Sleepersaki can see exactly what was done to build it, and 2) So anyone else thinking about building one of these conversion skis can see the entire process and the result.



This is gonna be fun. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:45 AM .



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,441 Blog Entries 5 Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018 http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Default.asp



http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Product...=550%2D701conv



http://www.rhaasproducts.com/Product...ode=550750pump



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,119 Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - JS701 Sleepersaki - Jet Blast 2018 Looking forward to following this build.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules